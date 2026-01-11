A royal moment remembered by millions ends in loss for one family

The family of a teenage cavalry soldier who died just days after taking part in Queen Elizabeth II’s historic funeral procession has urged the British Army to take urgent steps to better safeguard the mental health of its youngest recruits.

Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams, just 18 years old, was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in London on September 28, 2022, less than two weeks after he was photographed in full ceremonial uniform escorting the late monarch’s coffin through the capital.

Police later confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

For Jack’s family, the images from that day performing one of the most solemn duties in modern British history have become painfully symbolic. Behind the pageantry, they say, was a young soldier struggling quietly.

Trooper Jack Burnell-Williams death reopens painful questions

Speaking through her lawyer, Victoria Sedgwick, Jack’s mother Laura Williams said her focus remains on understanding the full circumstances surrounding her son’s death and ensuring meaningful changes follow.

Her legal team has called for closer scrutiny of how young service members are supported during and after high-pressure ceremonial and operational duties.

Ministry of Defence data shows hundreds of serving members have died by suicide over the past two decades, with campaigners repeatedly warning that young recruits can be especially vulnerable during their early years of service.

At a review hearing held at Inner West London Coroners’ Court in December, Assistant Coroner Bernard Richmond KC confirmed that a full inquest into Trooper Burnell-Williams’ death is expected.

Military charities and veterans’ groups have long argued that while ceremonial roles are viewed as honours, they can place psychological strain on inexperienced soldiers when combined with the abrupt transition back to routine barracks life once the public spotlight fades.