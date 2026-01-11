Prince Harry's place in the family can't be shaken by public opinion

Prince Harry’s position within the royal family remains unshakable.

A friend of the Duke emphasised the immutable nature of Harry’s role within the royal family that regardless of public opinion, he remains the King’s son, Prince William’s brother, and will one day be the brother of the reigning monarch.

Harry is plotting a return to his British roots even if it’s just him flying solo for now.

According to insiders, the Duke of Sussex is eager to show Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet the places he grew up in the UK that has so far been on hold due to the thorny issue of security.

While he was last seen in September enjoying a long-awaited reunion with King Charles at Clarence House, Harry’s next trip this month is set to be more business than family, he will head back to prepare for his High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited, scheduled to start on January 19.

For the moment, Meghan Markle and the couple’s two children will remain stateside.

A source close to Harry explained that factors such as the children’s schooling and security logistics make a full family visit “impossible” at this stage.

“But if security can be sorted,” the insider added, “that opens the door for him to bring his family over and share the UK with the kids.

He wants them to see where he grew up it’s something he’s been very clear about.”

The ongoing security review has been a source of much speculation. Initial reports claimed Harry’s request was “nailed on,” but government insiders have since poured cold water on that notion.

One source involved in the proceedings said, “Nobody actually knows what the risk management board will recommend to the Royal and VIP executive committee.

Any claim that a decision is already made seems more like media-manipulation than fact.”