Princess Kate describes what cancer treatment was really like

The future queen, 44, announced her cancer remission in early 2025

Princess Kate is shedding light on what cancer treatment was really like for her a year after her remission announcement.

Joining Prince William for a visit to Charing Cross Hospital on January 8, the Princess of Wales likened long hospital stays to the film Groundhog Day, drawing from her own experience while undergoing treatment in 2024, according to reports cited by People magazine.

The visit the future king and queen’s joint return to work as they kicked off 2026, with the couple appearing as patrons of NHS Charities Together. Touring the hospital’s neuro-rehabilitation centre, Kate, 44, spoke directly with patients about the emotional toll of recovery and the importance of care that goes beyond medicine.

“You need medical support but also a holistic approach,” she told one patient, while also reflecting on what helped her heal beyond the hospital walls: “Creativity and nature.”

Kate later expanded on how repetitive hospital life can feel, comparing it to the 1993 film in which Bill Murray’s character relives the same day over and over. At another point during the visit, Princess Catherine gave a subtle nod of appreciation to William for staying by her side for hours on end during treatment sessions.

Kate’s openness comes after a difficult year. Following abdominal surgery in January 2024, she later revealed she was undergoing cancer treatment. She completed chemotherapy in September 2024 and announced that she was in remission in January 2025.