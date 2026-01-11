Mike Tindall slams ‘poaching’ rumours

Mike Tindall has hit back at claims that his breakaway R360 rugby competition is poaching Australia’s league stars.

Speaking from the Magic Millions horse racing event in Australia, the royal family member made it clear that R360 is a rugby union venture, not a covert recruitment drive targeting NRL talent.

“We didn’t target anyone,” Tindall said. “NRL players and their agents approached us. We didn’t go after them.”

Tindall explained that while athletes are undoubtedly top-tier sportsmen, only a handful could realistically make the jump across codes namely those in the back three positions like wingers and fullbacks.

Even then, switching from league to union is no easy feat.

He cited Sam Burgess’ high-profile transition from South Sydney to England’s 2015 Rugby World Cup squad as a reminder of the physical and tactical challenges involved.

The 2025 NRL season was a punishing grind of 27 rounds, finals, State of Origin matches, and international duties for elite players.

Zara Tindall’s husband highlighted that many athletes are increasingly seeking alternatives that could lighten the load.

Not everyone is buying the explanation. ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys has been scathing, claiming the R360 venture is attempting to lure contracted players away with financial sweeteners.

The NRL has warned that players participating in unsanctioned competitions risk decade-long suspensions that that applies to any league not recognised as a national sporting organisation.

The former England rugby captain shrugged off the criticism, noting that the postponed 2026 R360 launch now set for 2028 leaves plenty of time for the venture to grow without stepping on any toes.