Meghan Markle asked to 'tone herself down' for staying with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has been cautioned to “dial down the reactive mode” as she readies her As Ever brand for an ambitious 2026.

Sources close to the Duchess suggest that the coming year will be a major one for her, fueled by the success of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

But along with the excitement comes a dose of reality from advisers and PR experts, who are urging Meghan to focus her energy.

PR consultant Renae Smith told The Express that while Meghan clearly has the ingredients for a lasting brand within her loyal fanbase, the current strategy feels scattered.

“To turn the tide in 2026, she needs to lead with clarity, show consistency, and decide whether this next chapter is about commerce, culture, or personal reinvention,” Smith said.

“Trying to do all three at once just isn’t working.”

Smith also weighed in on the much rumoured cookbook, suggesting that while it might not be a blockbuster on its own, it could serve as the anchor for a wider narrative.

“If she leaned into home, food, and comfort, think ‘Martha Stewart meets Eat Pray Love’ and streamlined the brand, she could find genuine long-term traction.

Food, homey products, recipes, the heart of the home it’s all there waiting to be owned.

But this is Meghan, so… stay tuned,” he added with a knowing shrug.

The As Ever brand is already undergoing some changes.

Staples like the crepe and biscuit kits are being phased out in favour of homeware items, and sources indicate a cookbook could arrive early next year, alongside more lifestyle products.

Netflix, meanwhile is keeping a close eye on Meghan’s Christmas show to determine whether pop-ups or experiential events are worth pursuing.

Even as the Duchess plans her next moves, As Ever recently hit a minor snag.

A website glitch temporarily revealed stock numbers to shoppers, with screenshots showing more than 137,000 signature fruit spread gift boxes reportedly available.

The error has since been fixed, but fans are still buzzing over the mishap.