 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Keke Palmer opens up about her gender identity after receiving Vanguard Award

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Keke Palmer opens up about her gender identity after receiving Vanguard Award
Keke Palmer opens up about her gender identity after receiving Vanguard Award

Keke Palmer has recently reflected on sexuality and gender identity while receiving Vanguard Award in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion,” said Keke after accepting her award, reported via Variety.

The Nope star continued, “I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough. You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

“So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I've always been met with so much disdain,” stated Keke.

She pointed out, “I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. I've always really wanted to be like my father…to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman. That's always been a source of pain and resentment.”

Reflecting on her gender identity, Keke noted, “Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?”

“You know, since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child. You’re supposed to be as a black person or whatever the background you are from… Then those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle, who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend,” explained Keke

She added, “I’m truly so grateful to be seen in this room because I know I’m surrounded by people who know without a doubt what it’s like to decide to be who you are in a world that tells you to be everything but yourself.”

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy their favourite dessert during latest outing in LA

Kanye West, Bianca Censori enjoy their favourite dessert during latest outing in LA
Prince Harry admits revisiting Princess Diana death place was 'bad idea' video

Prince Harry admits revisiting Princess Diana death place was 'bad idea'
Bam Margera on look out for arrest after 'death threats' to brother

Bam Margera on look out for arrest after 'death threats' to brother
Prince Harry see no reason 'anyone would die' in Princess Diana tunnel video

Prince Harry see no reason 'anyone would die' in Princess Diana tunnel
Georgina Rodriguez cooks for her family on the weekend, shares pics online

Georgina Rodriguez cooks for her family on the weekend, shares pics online
Brad Pitt set to race Lewis Hamilton in British Grand Prix for new F1 movie

Brad Pitt set to race Lewis Hamilton in British Grand Prix for new F1 movie
Kendall Jenner gets praised by Hailey Bieber for her ‘improved’ culinary skills

Kendall Jenner gets praised by Hailey Bieber for her ‘improved’ culinary skills
Salma Hayek raises the temperature with her latest ‘ocean’ snaps

Salma Hayek raises the temperature with her latest ‘ocean’ snaps
Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team secures promotion to English Football League

Ryan Reynolds’ soccer team secures promotion to English Football League
Russell Crowe makes shocking revelations about iconic movie, Gladiator

Russell Crowe makes shocking revelations about iconic movie, Gladiator
Shawn Mendes buys flowers for Camila Cabello? Fans speculate

Shawn Mendes buys flowers for Camila Cabello? Fans speculate

Alec Baldwin officially returns to ‘Rust’ movie set

Alec Baldwin officially returns to ‘Rust’ movie set