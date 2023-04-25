 
Tuesday Apr 25 2023
Brooklyn Beckham brutally roasted for his new stunt

David Beckham and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham, who celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Nicola Peltz earlier this month, got a roasting over his new cooking tutorial.

Brooklyn took to Instagram on Monday to share his latest cooking video with unimpressed followers, attempting to make a grilled cheese sandwich.

The 23-year-old chef uploaded a reel which showed step-by-step on how to make the food as he cooked the toastie in the frying pan to make sure it was crispy, while adding mushroom and ham inside.

Nicola Peltz's hubby's post received mix reviews from fans, with one joking it was a 'culinary masterpiece' with several laughing emojis. While, another reacted as saying: 'Blowtorching pieces of toast. So unnecessary.

'God this is utterly cringe and boring,' wrote the third one.

While, another commented: 'Wow. You blowtorched the bread. So unnecessary."

meanwhile, some of his fans lavished praise on the young cook for his ability, with one commenting: "I need to do this for dinner this week. Looks amazing."

