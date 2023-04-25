Will Smith, Martin Lawrence tease 'Bad Boys 4' at CinemaCon

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence teased their anticipated return to the Bad Boys franchise in the 4th installment at CinemaCon.

“We’re hype, we’re excited,” Smith told the crowd of movie theater owners.

The Oscar winner actor also apologized for not being able to attend the annual convention of the exhibition ceremony in Las Vegas.

“We’re not sorry we couldn’t be there,” Lawrence admonished him, revealing that they were 4 weeks into the 4th past of Bad Boys film the franchise.

“We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here,” Smith said.

As reported by Variety, Smith and Lawrence teaming up in Bad Boys 4 by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who directed 2020’s Bad Boys for Life.

The cast of the film also include franchise vets Paola Núnez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, along with Euphoria’s Eric Dane.

With Chris Bremner serving as the writer of the screenplay.

This upcoming film is going to be second project for Smith after Emancipation, as a chance to clean the stigma of Oscars slap, attached to the actor.

The Bad Boys series follows two Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, with a witty humor and talent of racking up a lot of civic and vehicular damage, while chasing drug dealers and lowlifes.