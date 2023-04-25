 
Shah Rukh becomes brand ambassador for Aryan Khan's clothing brand 'D'yavol': Watch teaser

Aryan Khan also features in D'yavol's Ad with father Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan becomes the brand ambassador for his son Aryan Khan's clothing brand D'yavol.

The video announcement of the upcoming collection of Aryan's clothing line came out today through the official Instagram handle of D'yavol. They released the teaser of the new collection that featured him and father Shah Rukh.

In the advertisement, the 25-year old boy can be seen writing something on a black board with a chalk. He struggles to figure out a logo for his brand. He writes different words on the board like 'timeless' and 'quintessential'. Out of frustration, he throws away the chalk, picks up a paint brush and strikes a line on the board with a red paint and then disappears.

Later, the Pathaan actor appears. He picks up the brush and strikes another line on the board making it look like a cross. Thus, the official logo of the brand forms, D'yavol X. Towards the end of the video, SRK can be seen sitting on stairs holding the same paint brush in his hand.

With this ad, Khan's son also made his directoial debut in Bollywood. He received his bachelors degree in Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television Production from a univeristy in the USA.

Aryan has no plans to follow his father's footsteps and get into acting. Rather, he wants to stay behind the cameras.

According to News18, Shah Rukh also confirmed about Aryan Khan's plans while giving an interview at a show named My Next Guest Needs No Introduction hosted by David Letterman. 

