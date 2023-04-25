GameStop movie 'Dumb Money' shows teaser at CinemaCon 2023

Sony Pictures presented a sneak peek of the upcoming GameStop meme stock movie Dumb Money at CinemaCon 2023.

The film boasts a talented cast, featuring Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, and Nick Offerman.

According to the preview the film centers around Seth Rogen's character Gabe Plotkin, the CIO of Melvin Capital, who is trying to purchase the mansion next to his so that he can construct a tennis court.

However, he discovers the rapidly increasing value of GameStop's stock, which triggers an array of exaggerated reactions from a diverse range of characters, including America Ferrera's character, a medical professional.

The GameStop stock rally in 2021, which caused a surge in stock prices due to actions taken by amateur investors on social media platforms, was led by Keith Gill, also known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit.

Hedge fund managers who had shorted the stock incurred billions of dollars in losses as they were forced to buy it back at inflated prices. The incident spurred ongoing securities regulatory investigations and sparked interest in trading among beginner investors.

Dumb Money is a movie based on the book The Antisocial Network by Ben Mezrich, who wrote the books that inspired The Social Network and 21, and directed by Craig Gillespie. The film adaptation of the book was penned by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker, and it will be released in theatres on October 20, 2023.