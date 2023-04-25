Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone

Zendaya has turned into a cheerleader for her boyfriend Tom Holland as he shared major career update on social media.

The Euphoria star, 26, showed support for Holland after he announced his upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor turned to Instagram on Monday and shared the latest update. “The Crowded Room – I promise you this show will not disappoint!” Holland wrote in the caption of the post.

“We are seven weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you. BE PART OF THE MYSTERY!”



Zendaya was one of the first people to like Holland’s post.

Holland and Zendaya met while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, the second Spider-Man film reboot and first starring Holland as Peter Parker.

Zendaya, on the other hand, surprised her fans with a rare performance during Coachella 2023 with her Euphoria collaborator Labrinth.

The Dune actress performed live on-stage for the first-time in eight years and sang hit numbers including I’m Tired and All Of Us.