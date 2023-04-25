 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 25, 2023

Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone
Zendaya celebrates beau Tom Holland’s latest career milestone 

Zendaya has turned into a cheerleader for her boyfriend Tom Holland as he shared major career update on social media.

The Euphoria star, 26, showed support for Holland after he announced his upcoming anthology series The Crowded Room.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor turned to Instagram on Monday and shared the latest update. “The Crowded Room – I promise you this show will not disappoint!” Holland wrote in the caption of the post.

“We are seven weeks out from dropping our first three episodes and I have never been more excited to share something with you. BE PART OF THE MYSTERY!”

Zendaya was one of the first people to like Holland’s post.

Holland and Zendaya met while filming for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, the second Spider-Man film reboot and first starring Holland as Peter Parker.

Zendaya, on the other hand, surprised her fans with a rare performance during Coachella 2023 with her Euphoria collaborator Labrinth.

The Dune actress performed live on-stage for the first-time in eight years and sang hit numbers including I’m Tired and All Of Us.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid turns her ‘dream wish’ into reality on 28th birthday

Gigi Hadid turns her ‘dream wish’ into reality on 28th birthday
K-pop group Billlie ends comeback promotions

K-pop group Billlie ends comeback promotions
Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album

Seventeen’s Wonwoo and The8 reveal their favourite lyrics from new album
K-pop group Seventeen’s S. Coups and DK discuss their continuous growth

K-pop group Seventeen’s S. Coups and DK discuss their continuous growth
'Succession' star Kieran Culkin headed towards Emmy nomination

'Succession' star Kieran Culkin headed towards Emmy nomination
Kelly Clarkson gives advice to control tears during emotional performance

Kelly Clarkson gives advice to control tears during emotional performance
Beyoncé asked to cut explicit verses from 'Savage' remix: Megan Thee Stallion

Beyoncé asked to cut explicit verses from 'Savage' remix: Megan Thee Stallion
GameStop movie 'Dumb Money' shows teaser at CinemaCon 2023

GameStop movie 'Dumb Money' shows teaser at CinemaCon 2023
K-pop soloist IU discusses her chemistry with ‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon

K-pop soloist IU discusses her chemistry with ‘Parasite’ actor Park Seo Joon

BTS’ Suga to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BTS’ Suga to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Joshua Jackson on Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Star Wars' role: 'she's not a Jedi'

Joshua Jackson on Jodie Turner-Smith's 'Star Wars' role: 'she's not a Jedi'
Arnold Schwarzenegger to make comeback in action-packed film 'Breakout'

Arnold Schwarzenegger to make comeback in action-packed film 'Breakout'