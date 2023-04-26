 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry says presence in Afghanistan became 'worst kept secret'

Prince Harry is revealing the reason he had to leave Afghanistan mid mission.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he his deployment in the country was spilled by an Australian magazine.

He pens: “An Australian magazine had outed me, told the world I was in Afghanistan. The magazine was inconsequential, so no one noticed at first, but then some bell-end in America picked up the story, posted it on his worthless website, and that got picked up by the crawlers. Now the news was everywhere.”

He continues: “The worst-kept secret in the Milky Way was the presence of one Prince Harry in Helmand Province. So—you’re out.”

