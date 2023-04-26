As SC deadline nears, PM convenes allies’ meeting today on talks with PTI

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre), Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (right) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

Nawaz Sharif may also participate in meeting virtually.

PTI's Asad Qaiser, PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq expected to meet today.

SC had given April 27 deadline on talks.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the ruling alliance today (Wednesday) before negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on the Supreme Court’s directions.

Party sources said the top leadership of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allied parties along with their legal wizards were expected to participate in the meeting while there were chances that Nawaz Sharif — who is currently in Saudi Arabia — might also participate virtually.

The sources privy to the matter said that the meeting of the ruling alliance will be held at the Prime Minister's House at 12:30 pm.

During the last meeting of the coalition partners, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari suggested dialogue with the PTI but the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazlur Rehman outright rejected the proposal.

PMLN sources claim that the party leadership has asked Ayaz Sadiq to contact PTI’s Asad Qaiser and both have agreed to meet today. However, PTI chief Imran Khan has clearly stated that the mandate for negotiations rests with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

On April 20, the top court adjourned the hearing of the petition till April 27 after the key ruling parties —PPP and PML-N — had assured the Supreme Court they would sit with the PTI on April 26 and try to find a solution on the election date.

A three-member bench of the top court — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar — has sought a progress report on the talks by April 27.

'Disagreement’ among ruling allies

A dispute emerged among the ruling parties over holding talks with the PTI on April 18, sources told Geo News, after Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) bid to bring both sides to the negotiation table.

The PDM coalition partners met in Islamabad after PM Shehbaz convened a meeting on the country's political situation and the JI's negotiation efforts.

During the meeting, a disagreement took place among the parties in the coalition government over holding talks with the opposition party as some believed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan could not be trusted, while others insisted that political forces should not shut channels for negotiations.

PPP Chairman Bilawal had stressed holding dialogue with the opposition, with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Balochistan National Party, Balochistan Awami Party, Chaudhry Salik, and Mohsin Dawar backing him, sources said.

Bilawal said closing the door for talks is against his party's principles and "undemocratic".

But representatives of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) rejected Bilawal's opinion and said that it isn't in the coalition's interests to hold talks with the deposed prime minister — who was ousted from the office via a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly in April last year.

Later, the PPP supremo also held a separate meeting with the JUI-F chief to convince him.

Following the SC directives, both Bilawal and Fazl rejected the order, terming the dialogue between political parties as directed by the court “talks at gunpoint”.