Prince Harry needs a ‘gene’ to remind him of royal lineage

Experts believe Prince Harry has one of three reasons for attending the Coronation.



Royal commentator and expert Angela Levin made these shocking admissions.

He believes, the only reason Prince Harry ever said ‘yes’ to the Coronation invite is because the ‘last royal gene’ left in his system, propelled him to.

She started the chat off by citing the three possible reasons for Prince Harry agreeing to attend the event in the first place.

"I think there could be three reasons," she claimed. "Firstly he feels a bit guilty due to the reaction, especially to Spare and the huge downturn of his popularity."

“Secondly, a gene is left in his body somewhere that reminds him what is expected of a royal and if he misses the coronation of his father, he may never forgive himself.”

“Thirdly, it could be that he would like to provide material for another Netflix documentary where he can say how badly he’s been treated.”