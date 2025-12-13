Prince Harry is ‘entitled' to have government-backed police protection globally

Prince Harry is fighting for what he considers his basic right to safety.

After years of legal wrangling, the Duke of Sussex has secured a long-overdue breakthrough, with the Home Office agreeing to reassess his UK police protection for the first time in five years.

Sources close to Harry say he feels fully justified in asking why he and his family are not entitled to armed security when visiting Britain.

“He has the right to question it,” one insider said, suggesting the review is something the Duke believes should have happened long ago.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond agrees, calling the decision a “big win for Harry.”

Speaking to the Mirror, she said the Duke is right to challenge the current arrangements.

“He can’t change the fact that he is the King’s son,” she noted, adding that his military background further strengthens his case.

Harry, a former army officer who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, is placed in a unique risk category, Bond believes.

However, she also pointed to what she described as a serious misstep: his decision to reveal in his memoir that he killed 25 Taliban fighters during combat.

In Spare, Harry wrote that he viewed them not as individuals but as “chess pieces taken off the board.”

Bond described the admission as “foolish,” arguing it only heightened the danger.

“That target on his back was already there,” she said. “It just made it bigger.”

Despite the controversy, Bond maintains Harry’s concerns are legitimate.

“There is a real risk to his family if he brings them to the UK,” she said, adding that the renewed review finally acknowledges the seriousness of his situation.