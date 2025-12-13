King Charles says duty and doctors’ orders have lit the path through treatment

King Charles has revealed that his cancer treatment is now being scaled back, crediting an “early diagnosis, effective intervention and strict adherence to doctors’ orders” for the positive turn in his health.

Diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, the King initially eased his diary before quickly returning to a demanding workload.

Far from slowing him down, the decision to keep working is believed to have played a key role in maintaining the upbeat mindset that has underpinned his treatment.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the monarch has drawn “great comfort and encouragement” from continuing to lead a full and active life while carefully following medical advice.

They added that maintaining State duties, public engagements and overseas travel has been vital in sustaining the positive outlook that many families recognise as crucial to recovery.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, praised King Charles III on Twitter for his candid approach to cancer awareness.

“Thank you, Your Majesty, for your leadership on #cancer,” he wrote.

“Your openness reminds us that cancer touches every family and that early detection and access to care save lives.”

He added that the WHO stands with the King and all those affected, emphasizing that “together, with solidarity and science, we can reduce suffering from cancer and build a healthier future for all.”

The King’s calendar certainly supports that claim. Just last week, he hosted German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender during their state visit to the UK.

It marked the third such occasion this year, following visits by French President Emmanuel Macron in July and US President Donald Trump in September.

Travel has also remained firmly on the agenda. Over the past year, Charles has clocked up overseas trips to Poland in January, Italy in April, Canada in May and the Holy See in October.

By sharing elements of his treatment journey, he has been buoyed by an outpouring of support from doctors, nurses and the public alike, especially from those whose lives have been touched by cancer, a palace spokesperson said.