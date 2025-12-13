King Charles finds Harry’s dig ‘pretty harmless’

Prince Harry and King Charles reunited in September but their relationship remains a work in progress.

The Duke of Sussex occasionally references his family, but not always in glowing terms.

At the British-American Business Council’s 65th Christmas Luncheon on December 5, Harry poked fun at the royal household, comparing it to the aristocratic drama of Downton Abbey.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Express that the King likely took the joke in stride.

“This is pretty harmless and actually rather funny,” he said. “The King won’t mind, as it was light-hearted fun and who doesn’t love Downton?”

Fitzwilliams added that while the quip wouldn’t ruffle feathers in the Palace, it may hint that Harry is “a bit at a loss.”

“Their Netflix contract has been altered, he has stepped back from Sentebale, and while humor is fine, it’s time he returned to the serious work he once did as a full-time royal,” the expert noted.

During his luncheon speech in Santa Monica, the Duke joked that growing up in the royal family was like Downton Abbey “only one is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners, and marriages to Americans and the other is a TV show.”

Another at the same event didn’t fare quite as well. Addressing the audience he took aim at US President Donald Trump, referencing the former president’s controversial stance on migrants.

Fitzwilliams quipped that Harry "has been acting like an extra lately, first in the much maligned With Love, Meghan, and then on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show."

“The first was largely meaningless, although we learned what foods he doesn’t like.

The second was silly, and it wasn’t wise to mock Donald Trump.”