Andrew receives good news after reunion with family

Andrew might be breathing a sigh of relief after learning big news about the investigation into his accuser's case day after his reunion with his family.

The Metropolitan Police has finally released a statement amid reports of an investigation regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged action.

The official has announced that it will not probe into reports that Andrew asked his taxpayer-funded bodyguard to investigate Virginia Giuffre in 2011.

It emerges just a day after Andrew and Fergie broke the cover and ended their exile to attend the christening ceremony for Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena at St James's Palace.

In October, it was reported that Andrew passed Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to his bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against his accuser.

Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott said the force would not launch an investigation after assessing the claims.

The commander said: "To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action."

The official has confirmed that the "assessment has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct".

She went on explaining that their thoughts will always be with Giuffre's family and friends.

In 2015, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) received allegations relating to non-recent trafficking for sexual exploitation involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Officers assessed all available evidence at the time, interviewed the complainant, adding, "This did not result in any allegation of criminal conduct against any UK-based nationals."