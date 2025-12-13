Kate Middleton’s million-dollar advice to Sarah Ferguson: ‘blessing’

Kate Middleton, who has cultivated a reputation as a mediator in the royal family, has been trying her best to offer comfort to members after a tumultuous year of familial relations.

King Charles had removed his brother from all royal privileges and stripped him off of his honours and titles, including ‘Prince’, following his slew of scandals. The most prominent one being his ties to Jeffery Epstein and the sexual assault allegations.

In the process, Sarah Ferguson had also been ousted from the royal fold, despite holding a special favour from the monarch.

Even though, the senior members of the royal family have strictly maintained distance from both the royals, Princess Kate offered a kind gesture to Fergie owing to their past cordial relation, according to insiders.

Even though Kate feels that it is a “blessing” that Andrew and Sarah won’t be living in Royal Lodge next door to them, she “does feel badly for Sarah”.

Reports have previously suggested that Andrew has been trying to win back Fergie’s support.

“There’s no denying the fact she has made some terrible choices,” the source told Closer Magazine. “The fact that she elected to try to lie her way out of trouble for such a long time has ultimately come at a terrible price.”

Kate believes that taking Andrew back would be “utter madness and an act of total self-sabotage” for Sarah. The future Queen “very much doesn’t want Sarah to fall back into his trap”.

The royal family is set to gather for their annual Christmas tradition at Sandringham. Even before their titles were removed, the King had ordered Andrew and Sarah to make themselves “invisible” at the royal family event.

In the latest turn of events, along with the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales were absent from Christening ceremony of Princess Beatrice’s daughter. All the senior royals were sent the invitation. It seems though the royal found it better to avoid anymore drama ahead of the festive season.