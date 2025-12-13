King Charles eases Prince William's tension with surprise update on abdication

King Charles has seemingly relieved Prince William's tension by sharing good news amid speculations about his abdication to the future monarch.

The King has told his loyal supporters that he will emerge with new energy and spirit in 2026, having almost won his years-long fight against cancer.

The 77-year-old even put rumours of his exit from the throne to rest with a surprise update, which marks a significant milestone in the King's cancer journey and his monarchy.

His message aims to boost morale and signal his return to full duties, allowing William - The next in line to the throne - to learn more from his experience before wearing the crown.

William is also not in hurry to ascend to the throne as he wants no tension during his reign.

With his message, the King also responded to those who have been predicting his abdication due to his advanced age and health woes since he ascended to the throne in 2022 following Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

He was officially crowned in 2023 along with his wife Queen Camilla to begin his reign, leverging 70 years of his experience as heir.

In the first major update on his health in 2025, the King said that the treatment for his unspecified form of cancer will be reduced in the near future, hinting at going under remission.

In a TV message on December 12, he shared the "good news" that his "cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year". The monarch's decision to share his diagnosis has helped raise awareness about the importance of early detection and treatment.

The Palace says that the King's recovery has reached a very positive stage and he has "responded exceptionally well to treatment".

The royal family's official Instagram also released the video message, which was played in the Stand Up To Cancer show on Channel 4 as part of a project for Cancer Research UK - a charity for research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

"Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year," the King said in his speech.

The King's message indicates that he has no intention of slowing down at all, and will continue to serve his people till his last breath.