Prince Harry unlikely to be seated 10 rows behind Royal family at coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry has been kept in the dark regarding the seating arrangement during the coronation ceremony of his father King Charles.



As per Page Six, speculations about the Duke of Sussex getting a seat in the 10th row, first initiated by Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, are not true.

The insider claimed that even though Harry is not on his best terms with his father, brother Prince William and the rest of the family, it is highly unlikely that he will be made to sit at the back.

“Harry has not been told where he’s sitting yet, but I highly doubt that [it’s as far back as the 10th row],” the source told the publication.

“Harry’s going to show up to support his dad. All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn’t have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out.”

“Harry’s heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating,” another source said, “for the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the king.”



After months of speculations, Buckingham Palace revealed that Harry would be flying to UK to attend the coronation while his wife will stay in California with the couple’s kids.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were seated behind Prince William and Kate Middleton at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September and were also not allowed on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Hence, it is also being reported that the Duke will not be allowed to join the working Royals at the balcony after the crowing ceremony of the new monarch.