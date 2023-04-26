Ariana Madix enjoys post-breakup trip

Ariana Madix recently split from longtime beau Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her

Ariana Madix is putting all the cheating scandal of Tom Sandoval with her friend Raquel Leviss behind as she moved to live carefree, which shows in her recent trip to Cheshire, England.

The reality star was joined by fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan.

The 37-year-old shared her trip snippets on Instagram, where she sported a sparkly dress while posed at the front of a red-quaint building.

She captioned her post: "Lads on tour ????????"

Madix fans lined in the comments section with love, as Maloney commented, "She's the lady of the manor!"



"Revenge is living your best life. Get it!!!," another added.

Earlier, Madix sent all the signals of forgetting her recent heartbreak with longtime beau Tom Sandoval while cozying up with her arm candy at Coachella.

The new guy was identified as Daniel Wai, a fitness trainer. The pair shared their quality time at the music festival on their social media.

An insider snitched to ET, "They met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico. He's a sweet guy."

Moreover, "Wai was there to support Madix, ahead of her new ink," a tipster tattled to the outlet.

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 pm," adding, "They stood together arm in arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist. Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."