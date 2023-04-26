Meghan Markle thinks she deserves to be given 'special treatment' by Royal family

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been left "frustrated" after she and her family were treated differently by the Royal family, claimed expert.



Earlier this month, a report was leaked about the Duchess of Sussex's letter to the new monarch addressing her concerns of unconscious bias in the Royal Family.

After the Suits alum condemned the report, the article was updated, however, some telling information was left in, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said.

“They left in that Meghan was not going to attend the Coronation because she felt like her children were excluded and she felt like her family played second fiddle to William and Katherine,” she said.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, she added, “It is astonishing that Harry and Meghan would think it would be any different. Others are treated differently as well.”

“It does feel like she thinks that she should be given this special treatment and she is frustrated that she is not being given this special treatment.”