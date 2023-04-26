When Tom Cruise shared room with Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe once shared a room with Tom Cruise for The 1983's The Outsiders audition, to which the latter went "ballistic."



Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 59-year-old told an anecdote about The Mission Impossible star in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 movie's audition.

“All of the LA people survived the LA auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version,” Lowe said.

“[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic.”

He continued, praising the actor who was 18 at the time. “I remember going, ‘Wow, this guy is the real deal.’ I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can’t argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one," he added.

The Unstable actor also explained about Cruise, “The notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in Endless Love and like a 7th lede in Taps could have that kind of like wherewithal.

He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie for no reason. Just to do it.”