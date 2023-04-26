 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

When Tom Cruise shared room with Rob Lowe

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

When Tom Cruise shared room with Rob Lowe
When Tom Cruise shared room with Rob Lowe 

Rob Lowe once shared a room with Tom Cruise for The 1983's The Outsiders audition, to which the latter went "ballistic."

Speaking on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, the 59-year-old told an anecdote about The Mission Impossible star in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 movie's audition.

“All of the LA people survived the LA auditions, and then the hand-picked people had to go to New York to face the New York version,” Lowe said.

“[It was the] first time I ever stayed at The Plaza Hotel, and we check-in and Tom finds out that we’re sharing a room and just goes ballistic.”

He continued, praising the actor who was 18 at the time. “I remember going, ‘Wow, this guy is the real deal.’ I mean it made me laugh, it was gnarly. But in the end of it, you can’t argue with the results. He’s had his eye on the ball since day one," he added.

The Unstable actor also explained about Cruise, “The notion that an 18-year-old actor with a walk-on part in Endless Love and like a 7th lede in Taps could have that kind of like wherewithal.

He ended up being the only one who could do a backflip. It is in the movie for no reason. Just to do it.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Attend Met Gala 2023 in 'Special' Look

Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Attend Met Gala 2023 in 'Special' Look
Ed Sheeran speaks up for himself in US court hearing amid copyright trial

Ed Sheeran speaks up for himself in US court hearing amid copyright trial
Opray Winfrey says The Color Purple holds ‘great personal meaning’ to her

Opray Winfrey says The Color Purple holds ‘great personal meaning’ to her
Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti refers to Shakira with offensive nicknames

Gerard Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chia Marti refers to Shakira with offensive nicknames
Ariana Madix enjoys post-breakup trip

Ariana Madix enjoys post-breakup trip

Blake Lively stuns in first red carpet look following birth of baby no 4 video

Blake Lively stuns in first red carpet look following birth of baby no 4
Amber Heard makes brief cameo in ’Aquaman 2’ trailer after losing Johnny Depp trial video

Amber Heard makes brief cameo in ’Aquaman 2’ trailer after losing Johnny Depp trial

Chris Hemsworth chef REVEALS his diet

Chris Hemsworth chef REVEALS his diet

'Dune Part Two' teases Austin Butler as 'psychotic serial killer'

'Dune Part Two' teases Austin Butler as 'psychotic serial killer'
Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' receives praises from exhibitors at CinemaCon: 'smart move'

Ezra Miller's 'The Flash' receives praises from exhibitors at CinemaCon: 'smart move'
Kim Kardashian says she will give up reality TV to become ‘full-time’ lawyer

Kim Kardashian says she will give up reality TV to become ‘full-time’ lawyer
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'enjoying' time together but haven't reconciled yet

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes 'enjoying' time together but haven't reconciled yet