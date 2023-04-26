 
Royals
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Meghan Markle accused of hijacking Charles’ coronation limelight with LA outing

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Meghan Markle’s latest outing in Los Angeles with Prince Harry has been called out as an ‘attention seeking stunt’ by a royal expert, who also questioned the timing of it.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at a Lakers game in Los Angeles this week with husband Prince Harry and a group of close pals, with photos of the two from their sporty date-night going viral soon after.

Commenting on their outing, Daniela Elser casted her doubts at the timings of the Sussexes’ recent outings (Meghan also appeared in a surprise TED Talk this week), given that Prince William also had a key royal engagement on the same day.

Writing for News AU, Elser said: “… Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”

She added: “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack!”

“On Monday, a startlingly glossy and dewy-looking Meghan appeared in a video at a TED Talk to introduce photographer Misan Harriman who has taken a number of official photos of la famille Sussex,” Elser pointed out.

She further stated: “Then, that night, we had her and Harry yukking it up at that Lakers game, a bizarrely public and exposed choice of outing for two people who have a famously antagonistic relationship with photographers and the tabloid press.” 


