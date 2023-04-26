Kate Middleton's future royal role revealed

Kate Middleton has been in news for last few months about her future royal role.



Prince William's wife was given the title Duchess of Cambridge by the late Queen on her big day when she married into the royal family in 2011.

Following the death of her grandmother-in-law last year, Middleton's title changed once again to her current one, Princess of Wales.



Kate could be assigned some important royal duties after the official crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in May.

There are speculations about Kate and William's future royal roles as some ask that Catherine’s title will change to "queen" when William becomes king.

The late Queen tried to give the world direction on how to address a person whose spouse becomes a monarch before her death.

The Queen said in a statement at the time: "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

"And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Charles is expected to keep with tradition, Catherine will also take on the title of Queen Consort of The United Kingdom when William becomes king.

A consort, as per the official website of the royal family, is a person whose role is to "provide companionship and moral and practical support to the Monarch." Unlike a king or queen, a consort "does not hold a formal position in the structure of government."

Daisy McAndrew, NBC royal commentator, previously explained the difference in an email to TODAY, writing that a "queen consort is a woman who married a man who is king." Meanwhile, a "queen is a woman who is born to be queen and is head of state, not the wife of a monarch."

It suggests that Kate will never become a queen, but she could be called queen by fans when her husband William ascends to the throne and the Princess will surely be providing companionship and moral and practical support to William.