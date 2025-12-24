Andrew, Sarah Ferguson planning 'last hurrah' at Royal Lodge: Report

Andrew and Fergie plan final 'farewell' party

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are planning one last party before they vacate the Royal Lodge after getting an eviction notice from King Charles.

The former Duke and Duchess of York are spending their last Christmas at the Royal Lodge before they formally leave the Windsor residence. Meanwhile, the rest of the royal family will be over at Sandringham House for their annual Christmas gathering. The King’s younger brother and his ex-wife, however, were not invited this year due to their links with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the circumstances, Andrew and Fergie are said to be keen on hosting “some sort of party” over the festive season, making the most of their remaining time in the 30-room mansion, according to the Daily Mail. A source told the outlet: “There is to be some sort of party for their last remaining friends over Christmas. I’m not sure they’ve labelled it a ‘farewell’ party, but it very much looks like a last hurrah.”

Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York, suggested the guest list would consist of loyal friends who have “stuck with them” over the years.

Andrew’s name has recently resurfaced in headlines following the release of thousands of documents related to the Epstein Files. Newly unsealed records from the U.S. Department of Justice include correspondence from Ghislaine Maxwell referring to a man identified as “Andrew” during a 2002 trip to Peru.

One message from Maxwell read: “I just gave Andrew your telephone no he can ride but it is not his favourite sport some two-legged sightseeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy.”

While the documents do not allege any criminal wrongdoing, they have renewed scrutiny around the disgraced prince.