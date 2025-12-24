King Charles' personal gesture revealed right before Christmas broadcast

King Charles makes a 'personal donation' right before Christmas

King Charles’ personal gesture toward a humanitarian cause has come to light just days before his annual Christmas broadcast.

His Majesty recently made a “personal donation” to World Jewish Relief, the charity confirmed on December 22, noting that the contribution arrived at a critical moment as the war in Ukraine continues to devastate lives. The donation was revealed ahead of the King’s Christmas address, which was recorded this year in the Lady Chapel at Westminster Abbey in London.

“We’re proud to share that World Jewish Relief has received a donation from His Majesty The King and the King Charles III Charitable Fund to support our humanitarian work in Ukraine,” read a statement by the organisation. “Thank you, Your Majesty, for supporting Ukraine and World Jewish Relief.”

World Jewish Relief, which supports those affected by the conflict in Ukraine as well as refugees who have resettled in Britain, has provided aid to more than 375,000 people across nearly 400 towns and cities in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022.

Its work includes mental health support, help rebuilding livelihoods, and repairs to homes damaged by missile and drone attacks. In the UK, the charity has also assisted more than 14,000 Ukrainian refugees with learning English and finding employment.

The King has had a longstanding relationship with World Jewish Relief, dating back over two decades. He became the charity’s patron in 2015 after years of involvement, including visits to Jewish communities in Poland and support for rebuilding Jewish life in Krakow.