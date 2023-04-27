 
Royals
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
King Charles’ Coronation ‘dilemma’ over Prince Harry’s legal troubles laid bare

King Charles’ is reportedly in an ‘awkward dilemma’ over Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battles in the UK ahead of his historic Coronation, as per GB News’ Paul Hawkins.

The Duke of Sussex is currently embroiled in a legal case against NGN (News Group Newspapers) in the UK, and recently claimed that his brother Prince William had even settled a case with the same organisation for a ‘large sum’.

Commenting on this new bubbling conundrum coming just the Royals prepare for perhaps the most important royal event in seven decades, Hawkins said that the timing ‘couldn’t have been worse’.

“It’s awkward for King Charles, coming so close to his Coronation. Harry has made allegations in the past that the Royal Family have done a deal against News UK,” Hawkins noted.

He then added: “We’re expecting the NGN’s lawyers to argue that because it has taken so long to bring the claim, these are allegations relating to the early 2000s, that in effect, these allegations don’t need to be taken to court.”

Hawkins further shared how Prince Harry’s “lawyers have argued that the NGN have made attempts to conceal the evidence.”

It is pertinent to note that in his witness statement, Prince Harry shared why it took him so long to bring charges against NGN, citing an agreement reached between the group and the Royal Family that barred him from doing so.

Harry’s legal aide David Sherborne shared in court that “the late Queen was involved in discussions and authorisation of the agreement, which was that members of the Royal Family would not pursue claims against the NGN until after the conclusion of the litigation over hacking.”

Prince Harry’s own statement explained: “… There was no possibility of either of us bringing a claim against NGN for phone hacking at that time.”

“The rationale behind this was that a secret agreement had been reached between the institution and senior executives at NGN whereby members of the royal family would bring phone hacking claims only at the conclusion of the Mobile Telephone Voicemail Interception Litigation and at that stage the claims would be admitted or settled with an apology.”

“This agreement, including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time,” Prince Harry’s statement concluded.

