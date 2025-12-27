Prince Harry, Meghan lose important team member responsible for royal truce

Prince Harry and Meghan have lost an important member of their team, who played an instrumental role in cracking the icy relations between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles this year.

The Chief Communications Officer for the Sussexes, Meredith Maines, announced her exit in a surprising turn of events, just after 10 months of being hired for the position. She will be staying until February 2026 to complete her full year and to held with the transition.

“After a year of inspiring work with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archewell, I will be pursuing a new opportunity in 2026,” Meredith wrote in a statement. “I have the utmost gratitude and respect for the couple and the team, and the good they are doing in the world.”

The news comes amid the restructuring taking place at the Sussex’s Archewell Foundation (now renamed as Archewell Philanthropies). This is the 11th publicist to quit the role for the Sussexes in the last five years.

Meredith had been the most distinguished aide for Harry and Meghan because in her tenure, Prince Harry met his cancer-stricken father for the first time in nearly two years of estrangement.

She photographed in July with King’s director of communications Tobyn Andreae on a balcony at a Mayfair private members club with The Sussexes UK and Europe communications director Liam Maguire, who continues to work in the same position. And in September, Harry was seen meeting the King for a private tea at Clarence House.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes shared, “Meredith Maines and Method Communications have concluded their work with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Duke and Duchess are grateful for their contributions and wish them well.”