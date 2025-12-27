Prince William to support King during US visit as big plan in works

Prince William will be playing an important role in his own capacity as his father King Charles becomes the first British monarch to visit the US in two decades.

After the royal family hosted the US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania in the unprecedented second state visit in September, there had been speculations about a possible visit by the monarch next year. Trump had candidly expressed his fondness for the royals and his eagerness to host them.

According a report by the Times, advanced talks are under way, and a source said that it was “highly likely” that King Charles would make the trip in April.

Apart from the king, Prince William will be making a trip of his own to the US as a “two-pronged charm offensive” strategy. The Prince of Wales will be making a visit North America when the US hosts the football FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

Both visits will coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence and as discussions continue between Britain and the United States over formalising a trade deal.

The £31bn deal, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is currently on pause but Downing Street hopes that the royals could turn the tide in their favour.

Formal invitations from the White House are still pending and William’s plans are not yet confirmed.

However, it is possible that the plans are made so that William remains in the US during the Independence Day celebrations. This could mean that he could make it to the White House and meet with the president along with his father.