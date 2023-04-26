 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set
Jude Law reveals why he decided to remain as Captain Hook on Peter Pan & Wendy set

Jude Law has recently opened up on why he stayed as Captain Hook while filming Peter Pan & Wendy on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During the show, Jude told Jimmy that he decided to remain as Hook the whole time around the child stars while filming on the Disney+ movie.

“A lot of the reactions that you see are their reactions to me for the first time,” said the 50-year-old.

Jimmy asked whether he ever got to meet real Jude.

“They met Jude at the end and I did what every adult should do to bribe children, I hired an ice cream van,” stated the actor.

Jude added, “I drove it onsite.”

“You understand a little more about why Hook is the way he is,” stated the actor.

Jude explained, “How he came to Neverland, the relationship between him and Peter and how it really started. And so, you really get into …a little bit of the damage that was done to him, and why he's quite as awful as he is.”

Jude disclosed he had to learn how to sword fight for the movie with his left hand. He also kept the hook on all day.

Meanwhile, Jude could be seen sporting a new moustache on the show which he grew himself for his new movie.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at a game in LA

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner avoid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at a game in LA
Billie Eilish on her first TV debut at 15: 'my voice was kind of messed up'

Billie Eilish on her first TV debut at 15: 'my voice was kind of messed up'
Ellie Goulding dishes out details about her life beyond music in new documentary

Ellie Goulding dishes out details about her life beyond music in new documentary
Sydney Sweeney dishes on nickname for her Anyone But You co-star

Sydney Sweeney dishes on nickname for her Anyone But You co-star
Lena Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'

Lena Headey on 'Game of Thrones' hype coming down: 'thank God'
Laura Dern’s children think the actress is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Laura Dern’s children think the actress is ‘cool’ after attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Melissa McCarthy shares valuable advice to her teen daughters about social media

Melissa McCarthy shares valuable advice to her teen daughters about social media
Kesha reveals disturbing album art along with new release date: Photo

Kesha reveals disturbing album art along with new release date: Photo
Joaquin Phoenix offers advice to 'Beau Is Afraid' viewers

Joaquin Phoenix offers advice to 'Beau Is Afraid' viewers
'Breaking Bad' star recalls her character's death: 'I'll never forget it'

'Breaking Bad' star recalls her character's death: 'I'll never forget it'
Reese Witherspoon gives shoutout to Laura Dern for her new book: Watch

Reese Witherspoon gives shoutout to Laura Dern for her new book: Watch
'Black Mirror' season 6: 'OMG, get ready'

'Black Mirror' season 6: 'OMG, get ready'