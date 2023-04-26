 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Our goal is to make our team number 1: Imam-ul-Haq

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 26, 2023

Pakistans Imam-ul-Haq speaks to the media at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 15, 2022. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq speaks to the media at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 15, 2022. — AFP/File

Imam-ul-Haq, ODI opener for the national side, has said that while the ranking of individual players is good, the goal is to take the team to the number one spot.

The team's aim is to whitewash New Zealand in the upcoming five-match ODI series to grab the number one position, Imam, who is currently ranked third in the ICC rankings for batters, said. 

"There is a difference between ODI and T20I. During the last one-and-a-half year, we won nine out of 12 ODIs," he added.

"We are focused on our team performance. I am number three in ODI rankings, Babar is number one but our team's ranking is not good. We are looking forward to winning this series 5-0 to make our team number one. That is the goal for now," he shared.

Pakistan are currently ranked fifth in ICC Men's Team Rankings. If they beat New Zealand 5-0, they will be the top team in the world. It must be noted here that the five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand held a 2-2 draw.

Before Asia Cup and ICC World Cup this year, Pakistan will play at least eight ODIs including the upcoming home series against New Zealand, starting on April 27 in Rawalpindi.

"World Cup is just around the corner, we need to race our preparations for the mega event. This series is very important for World Cup preparations," reiterated Imam.

"We will play fewer ODIs before World Cup but we will try to get ourselves ready for the mega event. Our focus is to play competitive cricket in Asia Cup and World Cup," he added.

Imam said it will be special for him to represent Pakistan in the World Cup in India. "I haven't set any personal goals for that, the only aim is to win matches for my team." 

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Haris Sohail injured ahead of ODI series

Pak vs NZ: Haris Sohail injured ahead of ODI series
Pakistan hockey team seek govt’s NOC to play Asian Champions Trophy in India

Pakistan hockey team seek govt’s NOC to play Asian Champions Trophy in India
Kamran Akmal sledges Babar Azam for his captaincy skills

Kamran Akmal sledges Babar Azam for his captaincy skills
Pak vs NZ: 'Shaheen Afridi faltered when it mattered most,' Shahid Afridi says

Pak vs NZ: 'Shaheen Afridi faltered when it mattered most,' Shahid Afridi says

Peshawar Zalmi owner offers Hajj sponsorship to viral elderly man

Peshawar Zalmi owner offers Hajj sponsorship to viral elderly man
'It happens': Babar Azam backs Shadab Khan after dropping crucial catch in NZ series

'It happens': Babar Azam backs Shadab Khan after dropping crucial catch in NZ series
‘Ye Kahan Ka Insaf Hai?: Rumman Raees censures PCB for 'ignoring' Sarfaraz Ahmed

‘Ye Kahan Ka Insaf Hai?: Rumman Raees censures PCB for 'ignoring' Sarfaraz Ahmed
Hassan Ali defends Shadab Khan amid criticism over dropping catch against New Zealand

Hassan Ali defends Shadab Khan amid criticism over dropping catch against New Zealand
Naseem Shah reveals who responded to Urvashi Rautela

Naseem Shah reveals who responded to Urvashi Rautela
Sachin Tendulkar gets stand in his name at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar gets stand in his name at Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Pakistan's cricket to see 'subtle changes', says head coach

Pakistan's cricket to see 'subtle changes', says head coach
WATCH: Naseem Shah introduces Kiwi players to Eid traditions of Pakistan

WATCH: Naseem Shah introduces Kiwi players to Eid traditions of Pakistan