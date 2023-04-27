 
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Jennifer Hudson excites fans as she shares big news about her show

Jennifer Hudson - American singer, actress and talk show host - mesmerised fans with an amazing news about her chat show, saying it had been nominated for a Daytime Emmy.

The award-winning star, who has a legion of fans, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a big news about her show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show".

The EGOT winner wrote: "Hold the line !!!! @jenniferhudsonshow is Emmy nominated !!! I am so proud of my beautiful Jhud Show family and what we accomplished together in Season 1! Congratulations to each and every one of u!! I am sitting here just taking this moment in, and I hope u all can do the same . U deserve it! I am soo grateful!"

Hudson's fans were quick to comment on the post, with many sending messages of support, with one writing: "Congratulations, you've worked so hard!"

Another wrote: "Congratulations, you deserve this moment and more."

"Such amazing news," a third one said.

The star's talk show has proved so popular since debuting last year that it was renewed for a second season at the beginning of January.

