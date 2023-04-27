 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7': Director recalls 'Chaotic' shoot days

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One is set to release on July 14
'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One' is set to release on July 14

Tom Cruise’s upcoming film Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One that is set to release this year faced many hindrances amid shooting.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shared about the 'chaotic' shoot days while also praising Tom’s unbeatable work ethics. He revealed that however, the shoots were delayed due to COVID-19 and for several other reasons, he still kept his calm and chose to perform all his stunts himself just like the previous parts.

Christopher also revealed that the shoot was supposed to commence in Italy in February 2020 but by that time, multiple issues emerged including COVID, recasting an actor.

He shared that actor Hayley Atwell "might have been on this movie for well over 100 days before she had her first dialog scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production."

The director went on to say: "When you're making a movie with Tom, that's not really a factor."

He also mentioned of setbacks not shutting them down. "And on these movies, we like to say, 'Disaster is an opportunity to excel.' We lean into the chaos. We don't invite it, but we accept it as part of the process."

While praising Tom Cruise’s work ethics, Christopher McQuarrie revealed no matter how dangerous a stunt any stunt is, Tom still manages perform them on his own.

As per OK, he praised his dedication and said: "It's par for the course. It's what you learn to accept. It's what keeps the lights on!"

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is slated to release worldwide on July 14. 

More From Entertainment:

'E.T.' director Steven Spielberg rues editing firearms out of film video

'E.T.' director Steven Spielberg rues editing firearms out of film
‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’ video

‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’
Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner

Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama
Keke Palmer talks ‘culture shocks’ amid motherhood journey video

Keke Palmer talks ‘culture shocks’ amid motherhood journey
Tom Ford bids farewell to eponymous brand with final collection video

Tom Ford bids farewell to eponymous brand with final collection
Keke Palmer talks releasing new music amid post-partum

Keke Palmer talks releasing new music amid post-partum
'Zack Snyder gave me blessings for 'The Flash': Michael Shannon

'Zack Snyder gave me blessings for 'The Flash': Michael Shannon
'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?

'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?
‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’ video

‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’

Amazon Prime picks up 'Batman' movie after HBO Max abandons the film

Amazon Prime picks up 'Batman' movie after HBO Max abandons the film
Megan Fox notably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday party video

Megan Fox notably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday party