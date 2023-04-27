 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Keke Palmer offers newborn advice for new mothers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Famed actor Keke Palmer recently shed some light into her experience as a new mother, amid post-baby recovery efforts.

The star weighed in on everything while interviewing for People magazine.

There, she addressed the pressure to “bounce back” and claimed, “There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good.”

At the end of the day, “If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you.”

“And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it,” she added before admitting that the only thing necessary is to ‘work to feel good’. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early video

Tom Cruise starring ‘Mission Impossible 7’ may release early

James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles

James Corden addresses longtime friendship with Harry Styles
Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson explains why they haven’t submitted for Emmys race

Yellowjackets star Liv Hewson explains why they haven’t submitted for Emmys race
Tom Brady vows to never date models again after Gisele Bündchen divorce video

Tom Brady vows to never date models again after Gisele Bündchen divorce
YouTube’s Billion Views Club welcomes Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ video

YouTube’s Billion Views Club welcomes Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’
Melissa McCarthy shares first poster of Ursula ahead of ‘Little Mermaid’ release

Melissa McCarthy shares first poster of Ursula ahead of ‘Little Mermaid’ release
'The Little Mermaid' director gushes over Halle Bailey talent

'The Little Mermaid' director gushes over Halle Bailey talent
'E.T.' director Steven Spielberg rues editing firearms out of film video

'E.T.' director Steven Spielberg rues editing firearms out of film
Kevin Smith breaks his silence on struggling with mental health issue

Kevin Smith breaks his silence on struggling with mental health issue
‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’ video

‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’
Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner

Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama