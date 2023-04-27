Keke Palmer offers newborn advice for new mothers

Famed actor Keke Palmer recently shed some light into her experience as a new mother, amid post-baby recovery efforts.



The star weighed in on everything while interviewing for People magazine.

There, she addressed the pressure to “bounce back” and claimed, “There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good.”

At the end of the day, “If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you.”

“And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it,” she added before admitting that the only thing necessary is to ‘work to feel good’.