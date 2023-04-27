 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

Angelina Jolie honoured to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner
Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to attend President Joe Biden’s state dinner

Angelina Jolie has recently attended the state dinner at the White House with her son Maddox on April 26.

According to PEOPLE, United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at the event.

A source close to Jolie told the outlet, “Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years. Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul.”

“Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Therefore, Angelina and Maddox are honoured to attend this State Dinner,” explained the source.

The outlet reported that the Maleficient star retired from her role as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy late last year.

The source disclosed that Jolie “decided to leave UNHCR so she can devote more of her efforts to supporting groups led by those most directly affected by conflict, to help empower them and lift their voices and leadership”.

“She will be more effective as an outsider. She always has been like that, and more with the people than the system,” added the source.

Meanwhile, other renowned names at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines as well as Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

More From Entertainment:

‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’

‘Single’ Kim Kardashian has her eyes set on Brad Pitt: ’She’s aiming high’
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris broke up weeks before Sydney Sweeney drama
Tom Ford bids farewell to eponymous brand with final collection video

Tom Ford bids farewell to eponymous brand with final collection
Keke Palmer talks releasing new music amid post-partum

Keke Palmer talks releasing new music amid post-partum
'Zack Snyder gave me blessings for 'The Flash': Michael Shannon

'Zack Snyder gave me blessings for 'The Flash': Michael Shannon
Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7': Director recalls 'Chaotic' shoot days

Tom Cruise starrer 'Mission Impossible 7': Director recalls 'Chaotic' shoot days
'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?

'The Flash' links to James Gunn's new DC universe?
‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’ video

‘Self-deprecating’ Pete Davidson ‘probably confused’ why he dates ‘famous women’

Amazon Prime picks up 'Batman' movie after HBO Max abandons the film

Amazon Prime picks up 'Batman' movie after HBO Max abandons the film
Megan Fox notably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday party video

Megan Fox notably absent from Machine Gun Kelly’s 33rd birthday party
Megan Fox ‘co-parenting well’ with Brian Austin Green amid MGK relationship issues

Megan Fox ‘co-parenting well’ with Brian Austin Green amid MGK relationship issues
Meghan Markle is all set to expsoe racist Royal Family member

Meghan Markle is all set to expsoe racist Royal Family member