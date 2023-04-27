 
pakistan
Thursday Apr 27, 2023
Sindh announces holiday on May 1

Thursday Apr 27, 2023

A Pakistani labourer carries a sack of potatoes at a fruit and vegetable market in Peshawar. AFP/File
KARACHI: The Sindh government on Thursday announced May 1 as a public holiday on account of Labour Day.

A notification was also issued by the Sindh chief secretary in this regard, according to which all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies will remain closed on May 1, which falls on Monday.

"The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 1st May, 2023 (Monday) as a public holiday throughout the province of Sindh on the occasion of Labour Day for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Government of Sindh, except essential services," the notification read.

The world celebrates Labour Day — also known as May Day — every year on May 1 to express solidarity with the labourers and honour the rights of the working class.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to initiate steps for providing job protection to labourers and industrial workers against any exploitation.

More to follow...

