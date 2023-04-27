 
Austin Butler fully transforms his look for ‘Dune 2’

Austin Butler is all set to wow the audience with his latest transformation in upcoming movie Dune 2.

As per the latest buzz, the Elvis star, 31, will be appearing bald and pale in the highly-anticipated sequel.

Austin will bid farewell to his locks and famed Elvis tan for his new role of Feyd-Rautha in Dune 2, according to reports from CinemaCon.

The much-awaited exclusive trailer of the forthcoming sci-fi sequel was shown to a selected number of the audience at the Las Vegas film convention on Tuesday.

The audience were thrilled to see the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star in his latest avatar and shared their reactions.

“Austin Butler in DUNE: PART II.... completely bald and pale. Looks extremely menacing and almost monstrous,” tweeted Discussing Film’s managing editor and co-owner Andrew Salazar.

“Ryan Gosling turns up looking hotter than ever and then Austin Butler’s there looking like a sci-fi egg I love CinemaCon,” another person quipped, referencing Gosling’s Barbie look.

Daniel Howat of Next Big Picture confirmed, “Yes, he’s bald and looks pretty wild”.

“Didn’t realise everyone was desperate to know about Austin Butler’s hair in #DunePartTwo,” they added.

Dune 2 is set to be released on November 3, 2023.

