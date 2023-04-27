Blackpink’s Rosé discusses her feelings about headlining Coachella

They made history by becoming the first ever K-pop group to headline the event

K-pop group Blackpink’s Rosé sat down for an interview with GQ Korea where she discussed their performance at Coachella and much more. They made history by becoming the first ever K-pop group to headline the event.

“It really feels like a dream. When I first heard the news, I was speechless. I was so shocked. To us, it was a movie-like moment.” She explained.

“I think it was more so because this has been a longtime dream. I couldn’t even dare imagine being headliner. I was just happy to participate in Coachella and stand on stage.”

She was asked if there is a goal that she is aiming towards to which she answered: “Hm, I don’t know if this is the right answer. I did diligently run towards my dream, but there is something else I’m still searching for.”

She further elaborated on the way she usually approaches goals, saying: “I’m the type to go until the end. I don’t really like leaving things ambiguous. I try until I am satisfied. I think I have always been satisfied whenever I went to the end.”