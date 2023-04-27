Ke Huy Quan responds to fans' request for his return in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Ke Huy Quan, who became widely popular after Everything Everywhere All at Once, has reacted to fans' request about Quan's return to Indiana Jones 5.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, at the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday, the actor spoke about the speculations that he may make a cameo in the saga's fifth installment, Dial of Destiny, alongside the film's reigning star, Harrison Ford.

"I want to say [yes], but no," Quan said in response to a question regarding if he'd be making a cameo in the film.

"Here's the thing. I don't want t to disappoint the fans. I've joked about it all the time, but reuniting with Harrison after 38 years, that was very special" he added.

Quan also appeared in Temple of Doom with Ford, which is a sequel to Steven Spielberg's Raiders of the Lost Ark, back in 1984 when the Everything Everywhere All at Once star was just 12 years old.

Ford presented Quan and his EEAAO castmates with the Best Picture award at the 93rd Academy Awards last month, which was a moment of reunion, as Quan said at that time that he'll never forget.

The actor also made to TIME's "100 Most Influential People of 2023" list, and was bestowed the honor by his Loki co-star, Tom Hiddleston, who paid tribute to the 51-year-old actor in the iconic magazine.

"That was really special because I had the best of time shooting Loki season 2 with him," Quan gushed.

"It was one of the best adventures that I've had, and he's just so good at what he does. He's a kind human being, he's a great actor, I've learned so much from him. He inspires me. So, for him to write that tribute, that was very, very special" he added.