Orlando Bloom jokes about Katy Perry singing 'for pope' after King Charles

Orlando Bloom, partner to Katy Perry, is excited about his lady love's performance at King Charles' coronation.



Speaking to ET Online, the star fawned over the mother of his daughter.

"I'm not gonna make it there, sadly, but she's representing which is cool. She does those big, historical things. It's wonderful. She sang for the president too. She does that."

Orlando then joked: "Who's left? Maybe the pope. So yeah, it's exciting."

Discussing her official invite, she told Extra: " It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen [before]… I loved it."

