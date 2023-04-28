John Abraham gives THIS important advice to 'Farzi' star Rashi Khanna

Rashi made her acting debut with John's 'Madras Cafe'

Rashi Khanna, whose fame game boosted even more with the latest Amazon Prime series Farzi, revealed one important advice that she received from John Abraham.

Rashi, while talking to Pinkvilla, added that she feels lucky to have worked with some outstanding people in her career.

“I was lucky enough to work with very nice people since the very beginning. Be it Shoojit Sircar who was a huge influence on me, and John also, the conversations I had with him.”

She addressed John and said: “I remember he told me, ‘Rashi, to be in this business learn to say no, and mean it. Otherwise nobody will take your yes or no seriously. If it’s a no, it’s a no, it could be for anything. So I took that to heart, and that was a very good advice he gave me.”

Khanna further shared about her work experience so far: “I started out, and then I went to the South, where I was surrounded by very good people. So I never really faced anything, like they say - you have the casting couch, you have all that. I never really faced that there, so my journey was probably smoother. I am sure it exists but I never had to face it.”

“Yes, of course in the beginning when you are new to the craft, you don’t have many opinions also, because you don’t know it, and you are still learning. So you go by what other people are telling you, who have been a part of the business. But eventually of course you have your own brain, you apply it, and then you have opinions. People also take you seriously if you mean right. If you make sense of course your director will listen to you”, concluded Raashi.

