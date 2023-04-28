 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover
Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a glimpse of her stunning photoshoot for magazine cover on social media.

Lately, the Quantico star is busy promoting her new thriller, Citadel, which releases today and for this reason, she has given interview and photoshoot particularly for Elle USA magazine.

On April 27, the Baywatch actress took to Instagram and posted a cover photo of herself looking gorgeous in a green silk slip dress with white lace work around the edges.

The actress also shared the excerpt from her latest interview in the caption, which spoke about entering “new era” after Citadel.

“The role was the highest degree of difficulty, but that is how Chopra Jonas likes it. ‘At this point in my career, ’I'm looking for heavy lifts,” she says. “I’m looking for challenges. I’ve learned enough about the craft and about the job that I want to flex my muscles and I want to find thoughts that I can sink my teeth into. Citadel was definitely that,” it read.

“From Bollywood star to onscreen spy, rom-com darling, producer, restaurateur, investor, writer, activist, and new mom, Chopra Jonas is just what the industry needs. The multihyphenate discusses her thoughts on turning 40, starring in #Citadel, and more for our digital issue. Tap the link in bio for her full interview,” it added.

Meanwhile, PeeCee also opened up about her motherhood journey with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

In the end, the actress also discussed about what it’s like to turn to 40s at this time of her career.

“I’m curious to see as an actor how I will unfold in this next decade. I’m curious to see what kind of mom I end up becoming. I’m curious to see how as a woman I change,” she concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'
Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel
Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'
Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with video

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside
Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie
Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts

Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts
Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian family wants her to move on after Pete Davidson split

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’ video

Pete Davidson showers praises on new flame Chase Sui Wonders: ‘She’s the best’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are '35%' compatible, says psychic: 'Mismatched pairing'