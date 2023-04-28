Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra has recently shared a glimpse of her stunning photoshoot for magazine cover on social media.



Lately, the Quantico star is busy promoting her new thriller, Citadel, which releases today and for this reason, she has given interview and photoshoot particularly for Elle USA magazine.

On April 27, the Baywatch actress took to Instagram and posted a cover photo of herself looking gorgeous in a green silk slip dress with white lace work around the edges.

The actress also shared the excerpt from her latest interview in the caption, which spoke about entering “new era” after Citadel.

“The role was the highest degree of difficulty, but that is how Chopra Jonas likes it. ‘At this point in my career, ’I'm looking for heavy lifts,” she says. “I’m looking for challenges. I’ve learned enough about the craft and about the job that I want to flex my muscles and I want to find thoughts that I can sink my teeth into. Citadel was definitely that,” it read.

“From Bollywood star to onscreen spy, rom-com darling, producer, restaurateur, investor, writer, activist, and new mom, Chopra Jonas is just what the industry needs. The multihyphenate discusses her thoughts on turning 40, starring in #Citadel, and more for our digital issue. Tap the link in bio for her full interview,” it added.

Meanwhile, PeeCee also opened up about her motherhood journey with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas.



In the end, the actress also discussed about what it’s like to turn to 40s at this time of her career.

“I’m curious to see as an actor how I will unfold in this next decade. I’m curious to see what kind of mom I end up becoming. I’m curious to see how as a woman I change,” she concluded.