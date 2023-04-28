 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie
Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie

Eva Green has reportedly won a legal battle with financiers who she had sued for her fee over a failed movie, A Patriot.

According to Reuters, the Casino Royale star had filed a lawsuit against White Lantern Films and SMC Specialty Finance at the London’s High Court earlier this year.

Green claimed that under her “pay or play” contract she was still owed her fee worth $1 million, which was being held in by her agent, even the movie had collapsed.

However, the production company White Lantern had counter-sued Green for “conspiracy, deceit and unlawful interference,” claiming she had intentionally “sought to undermine the production” and cause the movie to fall apart so “she could buy out the script and make it herself”.

The movie, which was written and set to be directed by Dan Pringle, began to collapse in 2019. Therefore, Sherborne Media Finance stepped in to provide a “bridge loan” with the intention of getting the production back on track in order to secure proper funding.

It is pertinent to mention that most of the fund, which was used, was for Green’s fee.

During her two-day cross examination, Green mentioned that she was not called to the studio for rehearsals or stunt training, describing it as “so strange”.

The actress also explained, “If I had been called to set, I would have done this film even though it would have been a disaster.”

“In the 20 years that I have been making films, I have never broken a contract or even missed one day of shooting,” stated Green.

Green asserted, “I didn't have to do anything to make the film fail... they made it fail on their own with their incompetence.”

Later, Judge Michael Green said in a ruling, “Ms Green’s claim to the Fee succeeds and I will make a declaration to that effect.”

“I reject all the defendants’ defences to the claim,” remarked the judge.

In the end, Michael added, “I find that Ms Green did not renounce her obligations under the Artist Agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it.”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD

David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD
Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'

Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'
Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'
Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel
Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover
Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'
Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with video

Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas is ‘most secure man’ she’s ever been with

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside

Jonathan Majors agrees to order of protection for alleged victim: Deets inside
Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Angelina Jolie debuts dramatic new blonde-ombre hair

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie

Rihanna becomes voiceover artist for 'The Smurfs' new movie
Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts

Hugh Grant calls out UK tabloid for ‘using the law’ to ‘conceal’ illegal acts