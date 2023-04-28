 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Bradley Cooper gets emotional watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3'

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Bradley Cooper admits he cried watching Guardians of Galaxy Vol.3
Bradley Cooper admits he 'cried' watching 'Guardians of Galaxy Vol.3'

Bradley Cooper reveals he got a chance to watch a cut of James Gunn’s Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3, says he got very emotional.

Hangover actor spoke to Ash Crossan of Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the film where he accepted that he cried watching the Sci-Fi. What made him more emotional was when he saw Rocket’s story being unfold in the film.

Bradley, while mentioning the director, said: "He did talk to me about that initially too, that he had this sort of end game for Rocket, and us learning about his origin.”

He further added: "You never know if that's actually gonna happen, and then low and behold, we get to this third script and I read it, and I go, 'Oh my gosh that's exactly what he talked about.'"

Cooper continued saying: "It was - emotional is the right word. I watched a cut of it a while ago, and I cried pretty hard. I mean, it's pretty hardcore. Little Rocket -- he went through a lot, dude. He went through a lot."

Bradley Cooper has been a part of DC Comics by featuring in Rocket Racoon. He recently bid farewell to the character for now, reports Entertainment Tonight. 

Guardian of Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to release worldwide on May 5.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian expected to make headlines with her outfit at Met Gala
Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?

Shakira dating Alejandro Sanz after breaking up with Gerard Pique?
Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her' video

Priyanka Chopra on hard time after premature birth of Malti Marie: 'I was so close to losing her'
Megyn Kelly explains why she thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon

Megyn Kelly explains why she thinks no’s one going to hire Don Lemon
David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD video

David Beckham feels less appreciated by Victoria as he talks of struggles with OCD
Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie

Eva Green wins legal fight against Hollywood company over collapsed movie
Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies

Fugees rapper Pras found guilty of multimillion-dollar political conspiracies
Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'

Kylie Jenner admits 'I don't want my daughter to do things I did'
Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures

Jennifer Lopez reinvents ‘old Hollywood glam’ in new pictures
'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel

'Love and Death' star Elizabeth Olsen opens up about stepping away from Marvel
Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover

Priyanka Chopra displays glamour in stunning photoshoot for magazine cover
Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'

Paris Hilton to make 'first ever' appearance at this year's 'MET Gala'