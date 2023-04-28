 
‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith has been canceled

They further added that they are currently attempting to find a new home for the show

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk is canceled after Meta closed down its Facebook Watch projects. They shared a post on the show’s official Facebook page announcing the news.

"We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership and we are sorry to see the entire team disband," they wrote. "We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come."

They further added that they are currently attempting to find a new home for the show. According to Deadline, Red Table Talk was the only show left standing on Facebook Watch.

For the five seasons that it was running, they featured three generations of women from the Smith family including Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Jada also addressed the major controversy from the Oscars where Will Smith physically assaulted Chris Rock on the series.

