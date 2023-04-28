 
sports
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Ex-cricketer leaves Pakistan, lives in same area as Elon Musk

Former Pakistan cricketer Sami Aslam is pictured while playing a match in the United States in this undated file photo. — Facebook/samiaslam999
Sami Aslam, a Test cricketer from Pakistan, who moved abroad after feeling "ignored" has said that he is satisfied with his decision to pursue a cricket career in the United States.

Sami is not only the cricketer who emigrated to the US for better opportunities. Others include Test cricketer Ehsan Adil and international cricketer Hammad Azam.

In a YouTube vlog, Sami shared that he is currently living in San Francisco's Bay Area — one of the most expensive residential areas in the world. As shown and shared in the vlog, Sami is currently living in a luxurious house located in the same area where Tesla and Twitter's owner Elon Musk, as well as some of the world's top businessmen, reside.

"Alhamdulillah, I am satisfied with my life here. I own a house and live with my family here," he shared.

"I am enjoying my cricket here. I always dreamt of playing cricket and I got a good opportunity here. I wanted to play for Pakistan but didn't get much opportunity there," he said.

Sami played 13 Tests and four ODIs before being dropped from the national squad. He went to the USA in 2020 and took a fresh start as a professional cricketer there.

This year, Sami will be playing for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings' team (Texas Super Kings) in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC).

"I am looking forward to playing Major League this year. I will play for Texas Super Kings. It's a good opportunity for all of us," he shared.

"People think that less cricket is played here. But, here are a lot of opportunities for us. We play a lot of franchise cricket the whole year," he concluded. 

