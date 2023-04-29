Kate Middleton shares a sweet connection to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

During her visit to Wales on Thursday, April 27th, 2023, Kate revealed that she did not have to get the Diana’s sapphire and diamond ring resized.

Prince William proposed to Kate in 2010 with his mother’s iconic engagement ring. Middleton has been sporting the stunning piece of jewellery on her finger ever since.

“It’s the same ring,” Kate said, as seen in a video posted on Instagram. “And it’s exactly the same size.”

And given how Kate never met Diana before her death, the 41-year-old noted that the sparkler remains to be one her most cherished possessions.

“It is very special,” she remarked. “What an honour to be able to wear it”

Kate Middleton reveals ‘special’ connection she shares with Princess Diana

After Queen Elizabeth’s death, when King Charles ascended to the throne, Kate Middleton went from Duchess of Cambridge to Princess of Wales, a title previously held by Diana. Meanwhile, Prince William became Prince of Wales, taking on his father’s previous role.

Talking about the late princess and the possible relationship her three children would have shared with her, Kate said that Diana would have been a “brilliant grandmother.”

“We miss her every day,” she added.

The engagement ring—a 12-carat sapphire surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds—was originally gifted to Diana when King Charles III popped the question in 1981. Diana kept the ring after her 1996 divorce from the royal.

In addition to her engagement ring, Kate Middleton often wears the Princess of Wales Feather Brooch Diana’s collection. The piece has been passed down in the family since Princess Alexandra of Denmark received it as a wedding gift in 1863, via People Magazine.