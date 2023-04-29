 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
‘Love her or loathe her’ Meghan Markle planning takeover

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle is gearing up to make her comeback imminent.

Royal commentator and author Alexander Larman issued these claims.

He started the chat off by admitting, “It is not hard to see why Meghan Markle is keen to build her own individual brand.”

“As her husband’s bull-in-a-china-shop attitude towards his family show no signs of resolving itself, she is sufficiently savvy to realise that she cannot maintain her reputation – and fortune – by defining herself in opposition to the family that she was briefly part of.”

Thus, it is important to realize, “Love her or loathe her, there can be little doubt that the Duchess of Sussex is likely to remain a figure in the public consciousness for a considerable time to come. Lucky, lucky us.”

